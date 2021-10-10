One person hospitalized following Hwy. 11 crash

BARRIE, ONT. -

One person has been sent to hospital following a collision on Highway 11 Sunday afternoon.

According to OPP, a motorcycle lost control shortly after 1 p.m on the highway, around the 8th line.

Police say that the driver was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The roadway was closed at line 7 for a few hours while crews cleaned up the scene.

The roadway has been fully reopened.