One person airlfited to hospital after Shelburne crash

One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in Shelburne on Sunday.

According to OPP, the crash happened in the area of Highway 89 between 4th Line and County Road 12 where the vehicle crashed into a tree in a ravine.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have yet to provide information on what caused the crash and an investigation is ongoing.