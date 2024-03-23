One dead after two-vehicle collision in Mono

BARRIE
    A young man has died following a severe collision in Dufferin County on Friday.

    Dufferin OPP officers received reports of a two-vehicle collision on Airport Road near County Road 7 and 5 Sideroad in the Town of Mono around 4 p.m. Dufferin County EMS and Fire Services also attended the scene.

    A 20-year-old man from Scarborough was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A 21-year-old man was also transported to a Toronto area trauma centre.

    Two other men and a female were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

    The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Dufferin OPP.

