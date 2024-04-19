Officers cleared of wrongdoing in Collingwood woman's death

Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing following a probe into the death of a woman in Collingwood in December.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) took on the case after the woman's self-inflicted death on Dec. 22, 2023.

According to the SIU's report, the woman called 911 about a break-in, and when they arrived at her home, she warned them not to enter. The report states the officers then witnessed her through a window harming herself with a knife.

The SIU says the officers broke through the door and attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU's probe determined that the officers exhibited care and regard for the woman's safety throughout the incident, and the file is now closed.

The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury, the discharge of a firearm at a person or an allegation of sexual assault.