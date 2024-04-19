BARRIE
Barrie

    • Officers cleared of wrongdoing in Collingwood woman's death

    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) attends a scene. (CTV NEWS/FILE IMAGE) The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) attends a scene. (CTV NEWS/FILE IMAGE)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing following a probe into the death of a woman in Collingwood in December.

    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) took on the case after the woman's self-inflicted death on Dec. 22, 2023.

    According to the SIU's report, the woman called 911 about a break-in, and when they arrived at her home, she warned them not to enter. The report states the officers then witnessed her through a window harming herself with a knife.

    The SIU says the officers broke through the door and attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

    The 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The SIU's probe determined that the officers exhibited care and regard for the woman's safety throughout the incident, and the file is now closed.

    The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury, the discharge of a firearm at a person or an allegation of sexual assault.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News