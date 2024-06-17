BARRIE
    • NTP confirms Owen Sound experienced EF1 downburst in storm

    Damaging winds up to 155 km/h struck Owen Sound Thurs., June 13, 2024. (Photo: NTP) Damaging winds up to 155 km/h struck Owen Sound Thurs., June 13, 2024. (Photo: NTP)
    A Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) investigation has determined a strong downburst caused significant damage in Owen Sound.

    When the storm blew through central Ontario Thursday, the NTP stated, "Maximum wind speeds likely reached up to 155 kilometres/hour in this storm."

    Additionally, an NTP damage survey investigation describes damage to numerous trees, power poles, light standards and roof shingles on its blog.  

    The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP), founded at Western University in 2017 with the support of social impact fund ImpactWX, aims to better detect tornado occurrences throughout Canada. Western University partners with the University of Manitoba, the Weather Network, Instant Weather and collaborates with Environment and Climate Change Canada, as well as several international universities on this project.

    Tree damage, shingle loss and leaning power poles were reported in Owen Sound after the storm.

    No injuries were reported.

    NTP drone and ground surveys were completed on Friday, documenting the reported damage, which was assessed as an EF1 downburst with an estimated maximum wind speed of 155 km/h.

    NTP's blog states, "Event time is based on radar imagery and witness account. Satellite imagery review is pending."

