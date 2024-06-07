No charges will be laid in death of Barrie, Ont. toddler struck by recycling truck

No charges will be laid in the death of a toddler struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie neighbourhood.

"There is nothing to suggest any criminality whatsoever," confirmed Barrie police corporate communications coordinator Peter Leon on Friday.

The 23-month-old boy was struck on Red Maple Lane on May 23 and airlifted to a trauma centre, where he later died.

Police gathered video surveillance footage and canvassed the area for witnesses as part of their investigation into what Leon called a "tragic and incredibly unfortunate incident."

Those who know the recycling truck driver described him as an experienced driver, devastated by the child's death.

The incident happened in a new subdivision under construction in the city's south end, near Mapleview Drive East and Yonge Street.

Police have not released details about the investigation, including how the tragedy happened.

"Out of respect for everyone involved in this incident, the Barrie Police Service will not be providing any further updates," Leon noted.