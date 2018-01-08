

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Bracebridge’s Nipissing University campus has been sold to an independent school operator.

Dewey Educational Group finalized a deal in December to purchase the campus from Nipissing, with the intention of operating another school.

“This is an opportunity for us to expand into one of the most beautiful regions in Ontario and we feel so fortunate to be housed in facilities at Bracebridge that are second to none,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Dewey is hoping to use this campus as a way to expand their footprint online.

The group currently operates Dewey College in Mississauga, which offers high school, pre-university, English language and pathway programs. The college is registered with Ontario’s Ministry of Education.

“We are thrilled that this purpose-built educational facility will continue to be utilized for educational pursuits,” said Mayor Graydon Smith in a statement.

Nipissing announced in 2015 that it would be consolidating its programming at their main campus in North Bay.

Nipissing also announced on Monday that it would create an endowment for students from Muskoka who want to attend the university. The endowment will use some of the funds Nipissing received from the sale of the campus.

Dewey College will take ownership of the campus in March.