NHL stars prepare for alumni game in Wasaga Beach
NHL stars are preparing to hit the ice in Wasaga Beach this weekend.
Hometown hero and Stanley Cup champion Jason Arnott and friends held a meet and greet with fans ahead of Saturday's afternoon sold-out hockey game at the new Wasaga Stars Arena.
The alumni game kicks off a week of festivities, which includes an ice show featuring a pair of Olympic figure skaters.
Midweek, junior hockey teams will stop at the new facility, showcasing what the following season will feel like as Wasaga welcomes a new franchise of exciting hockey to town.
The "Breaking The Ice Festival," celebrating the town's 50th year, closes next weekend with a concert on Saturday by Canadian rock star Burton Cummings.
On Sunday, it's Jim Cuddy and Blue Rodeo.
More information can be found here.
