BARRIE
Barrie

    • NHL stars prepare for alumni game in Wasaga Beach

    NHL stars sign autographs in Wasaga Beach ahead of NHL alumni game. Feb.10, 2024 (CTV News/Dave Erskine) NHL stars sign autographs in Wasaga Beach ahead of NHL alumni game. Feb.10, 2024 (CTV News/Dave Erskine)
    Share

    NHL stars are preparing to hit the ice in Wasaga Beach this weekend.

    Hometown hero and Stanley Cup champion Jason Arnott and friends held a meet and greet with fans ahead of Saturday's afternoon sold-out hockey game at the new Wasaga Stars Arena.

    The alumni game kicks off a week of festivities, which includes an ice show featuring a pair of Olympic figure skaters.

    Midweek, junior hockey teams will stop at the new facility, showcasing what the following season will feel like as Wasaga welcomes a new franchise of exciting hockey to town.

    The "Breaking The Ice Festival," celebrating the town's 50th year, closes next weekend with a concert on Saturday by Canadian rock star Burton Cummings.

    On Sunday, it's Jim Cuddy and Blue Rodeo.

    More information can be found here. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec

    Quebec's "Regulation respecting the welfare and safety of domestic companion animals and equines", which comes into force this Saturday, aims to ban four surgeries that were previously permitted but strongly discouraged by the Quebec Order of Veterinarians (OMVQ): feline declawing, ear trimming, tail trimming and vocal cord removal.

    Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?

    Taylor Swift's last song will still be ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night when the singer is expected to rush to a private jet at Haneda airport that will take her on a time-zone-spanning journey to see her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News