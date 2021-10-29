Newmarket man wins $25,000 a year for life with lottery ticket

Barrie, Ont. -

A Newmarket man's life is a little grander after winning $25,000 a year for life with the lottery.

Vincenzo Tomasi said he plays the lottery regularly but was "shocked" to learn he matched all five main numbers with his Daily Grand ticket in the Oct. 7 draw.

"I didn't know how much I won until I talked to the OLG rep on the phone," the Newmarket dad said.

He said he likes to play Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max, and credits the cashier with encouraging him to play Daily Grand.

"The cashier told me to give it a try, and now, I'm here collecting a prize," he said from the OLG Price Centre in Toronto.

Tomasi opted for the lump sum prize of $500,000.

"This win enhances so much in my life," he said. "It will take the pressure off paying for my children's school."

He said he also has plans to finish some home renovations, pay down his mortgage, travel and share with his family.

"I want to take my family on a fun adventure," he concluded.

Tomasi purchased his winning ticket at Pik Kwik Convenience on Eagle Street in Newmarket.