Newmarket man wins $25,000 a year for life with lottery ticket

Vincenzo Tomasi of Newmarket, Ont., won a second prize of $25,000 a year for life with DAILY GRAND in the Oct. 7, 2021 draw. (OLG) Vincenzo Tomasi of Newmarket, Ont., won a second prize of $25,000 a year for life with DAILY GRAND in the Oct. 7, 2021 draw. (OLG)

Barrie Top Stories