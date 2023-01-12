New information released on Elnaz Hajtamiri case one year after her abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

On the one-year anniversary of her disappearance, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released composite sketches of two of the three men who they say abducted Elnaz Hajtamiri from a Wasaga Beach home where she was hiding out with family after being the victim of a violent assault in Richmond Hill.

OPP announced that, in conjunction with York Regional Police, a $100,000 reward would be offered to anyone with information that leads to Hajtamiri's whereabouts.

"A female not involved in crime is literally plucked out of her house with violence, and nothing has been seen or heard from her in one calendar year," OPP Det. Insp. Martin Graham said Thursday. "That is incredibly rare."

On the evening of Jan. 12, 2022, police say three men posing as officers dragged the five-foot-three woman barefoot through the snow to a waiting Lexus sport utility vehicle and fled the scene.

The 37-year-old woman hasn't been seen or heard from since.

ABDUCTION SUSPECTS

"We ask the public to look closely at the sketches - we know someone recognizes these suspects and can provide us that one bit of information that will lead to Elnaz's whereabouts," stated Graham.

Police say both men wore black jackets over their fake police vests, dark pants, balaclavas with white trim pulled over their noses and mouths, and gold, red and blue badge chained around their necks.

The first suspect is described as six feet tall, very skinny, with lighter black skin and a long, narrow face. Police say he had a thick black belt with an attached handcuff pouch and holstered black gun with a magazine inside.

The second suspect is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall with lighter black skin, a stocky build with skinny legs. He wore white or cream-coloured shoes with a plastic toe cap and black gloves. He had imitation handcuffs.

The third suspect, who police did not have a sketch of, is described as being roughly five feet-nine inches tall with lighter-coloured skin, possibly Middle Eastern, and a thin build. Police say it's believed he had a firearm in his jacket.

CHARGES LAID

Nine days after her disappearance, police charged her former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, with criminally harassing Hajtamiri.

He has since been charged with kidnapping in connection with her abduction.

Lilo and two other men, Riyasat Singh and Harshdeep Binner, also face attempted murder and attempted kidnapping linked to the York Region assault that left Hajtamiri with a head wound requiring roughly 40 stitches.

York Regional police said she was struck in the head with a frying pan by two men who were interrupted by a concerned citizen before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Police confirmed they seized a tracking device, which her family said was found on her car after the assault.

In November, Singh pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault and was sentenced to one year behind bars. He was deported on Dec. 14.

Binner remains in police custody.

Another man, Harjot Sandhu, was charged with assisting Binner in evading police. He was released on bail on Dec. 5 with court-imposed conditions.

Lilo has been in custody at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene since his arrest in July.

He recently changed lawyers as he continues to fight to be released from jail.

Police have said her former boyfriend has been uncooperative with the investigation.

HAJTAMIRI FAMILY

Despite the grim timeline, Hajtamiri's family remains hopeful she will be found alive.

In a statement to CTV News Barrie, the Hajtamiri family wrote, "We will never give up, and we will never stop searching for you, Elnaz. We love you so deeply, you have the strength of a persistent and committed family behind you, and we will not relent until we have turned over every stone. You are not alone. There are good people involved in this journey to find you, and together we will bring you home."

OPP released a statement on Thursday from her mother, Fariba Hajtamiri, noting, "Nothing weighs more heavily on our souls than the idea that we may never know what happened to Elnaz."

It continued, "We know there are people out there who have information and who may be contemplating whether to come forward. We pray that you will do the right thing and help us out of this suffering and bring justice for Elnaz."

"I know it is one year, but we try to keep our hope that she will come back home soon," her sister, Aysa, said in an interview with The Canadian Press from her Melbourne, Australia, home.

Police urge anyone with information to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

"We hope that anyone with any information will do the right thing by coming forward to police. Help us bring resolution to Elnaz's family," OPP Det. Insp. Graham concluded.

Hajtamiri is five feet three inches tall with a slim build. She had shoulder-length black hair, which had been cut shorter before her abduction.

She emigrated from Iran to Canada less than five years ago, according to police.

OPP "strongly" encourages the public to continue using the #BringElnazHome hashtag to share information and photos of Hajtamiri.