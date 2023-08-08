New auxiliary recruits wanted: OPP

The OPP auxiliary unit officer hat, distinguished by the blue-checkered banner. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) The OPP auxiliary unit officer hat, distinguished by the blue-checkered banner. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver