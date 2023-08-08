New auxiliary recruits wanted: OPP

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking for dedicated volunteers to join the local OPP Auxiliary Program.

Auxiliary members of the OPP work alongside regular OPP officers to ensure the safety and well-being of the province of Ontario. Auxiliary members assist in the delivery of traffic safety and community-based crime prevention initiatives.

Auxiliary duties may include patrols with regular members and assist with community events, seat belt clinics, RIDE initiatives, safety displays, presentations, victim assistance and ceremonial duties.

What you need to know:

This volunteer position is unpaid.

All applicants must complete an eight-day Auxiliary Recruit Training Course.

As an auxiliary member, you must commit 10 hours on patrol, as well as six hours in training per month.

Auxiliary recruits are encouraged to participate in fitness testing during their recruit orientation. This portion is not a pass or fail to graduate from training; however, to receive OPP's Fitness test, recruits must achieve a minimum score of 75%.

To be eligible to become an OPP Auxiliary member, you must meet the following qualifications:

Minimum 18 years of age

Canadian citizen or permanent resident

Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD), or its equivalent (i.e. grade 12 from any province of Canada). Candidates who do not have a Grade 12 diploma but have completed a college diploma program or a university degree program will be considered as having a Grade 12 diploma.

Class 'G' driver's license with full driving privileges and no more than six demerit points

No criminal record for which a records suspension (pardon) has not been received and be of good moral character and habits

Certified in Standard First-Aid and CPR (level "C")

Pass medical, psychological, security, and financial assessments and a detailed character investigation.

For more information, visit the Auxiliary Policing Program or call the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 and ask to speak with Const. Lindsay Griffin, the Huronia West OPP's Auxiliary Unit Liaison.