Nearly 200 new long-term care beds coming to The Blue Mountains

Nearly 200 much-needed long-term care beds are coming to The Blue Mountains.

On Friday, the provincial government announced 160 new beds for a proposed long-term care facility in Thornbury.

"It is being built in an area where we need long-term care," said Paul Calandra, Ontario Minister of Long-Term Care.

"It will be part of a campus of care so that citizens have access to senior services, alternative housing and additional specialized care that they need and deserve."

Last February, the town approved $3.4 million to purchase a 32-acre property in the west end, where the facility is expected to be built.

The town is expected to issue a request for proposal for the facility over the coming months.

Construction should begin in 2024, with completion anticipated for 2026.

The Ford government committed to adding more than 30,000 new beds province-wide by 2028.