Napoleon to hire 100 full-time positions at Barrie facility

Barrie, Ont. -

Napoleon is hiring at its Barrie facility.

The steel manufacturing business is holding a job fair to fill 100 permanent full-time positions on its assembly line at the Barrie facility.

In a release on Monday, Napoleon stated the influx of positions was due to the business' "strong sales and increasing demand for its products."

Positions will be available on afternoon and midnight shifts, with production bonuses paid twice a year.

Napoleon employs more than 1,400 associates and is North America's largest privately-owned manufacturer of wood and gas fireplaces.

Anyone interested in applying should bring a resume for on-site, in-person interviews at the job fair on Thurs., Sept. 16, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 9 Napoleon Road in Barrie.

The job fair will be held outside in a COVID-conscious setting, rain or shine.

Complete information is available here.