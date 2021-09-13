Napoleon to hire 100 full-time positions at Barrie facility

Napoleon opened its new massive logistics building near Barrie, Ont. in May 2014. (File) Napoleon opened its new massive logistics building near Barrie, Ont. in May 2014. (File)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

O'Toole kicks off final week of campaign on the attack

After weeks of running what he's described as a 'positive campaign,' Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole came out swinging hard against his main opponent, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau on Monday, levelling personal attacks at his morning event, and in a series of new attack ads.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver