Napoleon temporarily cuts 100 manufacturing jobs in Barrie

Around 100 employees were laid off from Napoleon manufacturing facilities in Barrie on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022 (Mike Arsalides/ CTV News). Around 100 employees were laid off from Napoleon manufacturing facilities in Barrie on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022 (Mike Arsalides/ CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's at stake in the 2022 U.S. midterm election

A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.

A clerk hands a ballot to a voter on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver