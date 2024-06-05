Name chosen for new Wasaga Beach School

A long-sought after additional school in Wasaga Beach will soon have its name approved by council.

On Wednesday, the Simcoe County District School Board heard a report focused on recent efforts to come up with a name for the upcoming new elementary school in the community.

A separate naming committee was established that decided on the name Wasaga Beach Public School, which will be on Union Boulevard.

The naming committee included Trustee Mike Foley, Superintendent of Education Greg Jacobs, Wasaga Beach Deputy Mayor Tanya Snell, the school's principal Tina Holroyd, and various members of the community. Students were also included.

Throughout the process, the committee received 82 unique names from 273 submissions.

The other top two names were Wasaga Shores Public School and Wasaga Turtle Public School.

The new school is on track to open in September for the start of the 2024-2025 school year.