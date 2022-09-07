My Vintage immersive art experience opens Thursday

A visual artist from Innisfil is inviting people to get up close and personal with her new immersive art experience in Barrie.

Artist Maria Kelebeev is transforming a historic art studio to include easels, art supplies and work-in-progress pieces to reflect a 19th-century studio.

Kelebeev will also be playing the cello while people visit.

She says she hopes the show will inspire creators of all ages to join her artistic journey.

“The show also invites people to participate and sit down and sketch,” Kelebeev said. “There will be materials set up, there will be materials for sale.

“I’m just hoping to open this studio of mine to other artists and have us collectively be a part of each other’s art journey,” she said.

My Vintage show will run from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15 in downtown Barrie.