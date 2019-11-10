When contractors replaced insulation in the Coombs attic last week in Huntsville, they uncovered hundreds of letters from more than seventy years ago.

The paper has since yellowed and become brittle over the decades, but the penmanship is immaculate; painting the picture of young love during the Second World War.

“Those nice mornings we had in Barrie when I would get up rather grumpy and sneak downstairs without my shoes after I kissed you good morning,” read Gregory Coombs, “see it's bits like that.”

The letters were penned by William T. Copping, a young Lieutenant stationed overseas in 1944, addressed to his new bride Marion; they tell a story of love separated for years by war.

“He says, ‘my dearest Marion happy sixteen month anniversary to you,’ so they were newlyweds and he was swept away and here she is reading his words of complete adoration, and it probably breaks her heart to be away from him,” said Sarah Coombs.

The small cursive writing fills every gap of paper; even the insides of the envelopes were covered to share memories of better times.

“Nothing really personal because these soldiers knew their letters were censored so there wasn't anything super personal just how they felt for each other,” said Gregory.

It's not known how the letters ended up in the attic or how they were over looked for so long.

"My heart melted and I knew we had to preserve these,” said Sarah.

William and Marion did eventually reconnect after the war. They had three children and lived into their 90's.

The Coombs are hoping to connect with the Copping’s decedents so they can give the letters back to the family that came to be as a result of the love that lasted a lifetime.

With files from CTV’s Roger Klein