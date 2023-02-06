Muskoka paramedic services looking to hire more staff for the summer

Muskoka Paramedic Services is looking to hire roughly 20 part-time paramedics.

Muskoka Paramedic Services is now hiring permanent part-time Primary Care Paramedic before the summer months begin.

Paramedic officials say there is a significant increase in calls during the summer.

"We want to make sure we're ready for that so that we can serve the public and the visitors to Muskoka," said Muskoka Paramedic Deputy Chief Stuart McKinnon.

"So, we're looking at hiring a pretty good number of staff in the near future, and we'll put them through an intensive recruitment and have them ready to go before the summertime."

Isaiah Tryon has been a community paramedic in Muskoka since 2014. He says it's a rewarding job and highly recommends others to apply.

"You get to see the family members. They see you taking care of their family, so you're helping them out a lot. It's rewarding seeing the patients when you can actually help them. We get to go out on boat rides, go on the trails, and meet lots of people because everyone comes to Muskoka for tourism," he said.

Officials say once you are hired, there are many opportunities to learn and further your career with Muskoka Paramedic Services.

"Such as leadership - you can work your way into superintendent roles. We have our community paramedicine program, which is one of the most robust programs in the province," said McKinnon.

"We have 12 community paramedics, and we're always looking for more as the program grows. "

McKinnon says applications are being accepted until next Wednesday, and the recruitment process will begin shortly afterwards.