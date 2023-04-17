Muskoka health officials unveil preferred site for new Bracebridge hospital

Health officials in Muskoka have announced where a new hospital in Bracebridge could be built.

On Monday, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) officials made public the preferred site of the new South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. The organization is eyeing the property known municipally as 1975 Muskoka Beach Rd. in Bracebridge, not far from Hwy. 11.

The announcement was made at the hospital's first of six public information sessions being held throughout the region.

The other information sessions being held throughout the week are:

April 18 at 7 p.m. – Port Carling Community Centre (2nd floor)

April 19 at 7 p.m. – Armour Ryerson Burk's Falls Arena Hall

April 20 at 7 p.m. – Active Living Centre (1st floor) in Huntsville

April 22 at 10 a.m. – Terry Fox Auditorium at the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre

April 22 at 2 p.m. – Bracebridge Rotary Centre for Youth.

There will be virtual sessions held on Mon. April 24 at 7 p.m. and Wed. April 26 at 10:30 a.m.

MAHC is hoping construction will be in the next five to 10 years.