    Music, food, and fun: Barrie Waterfront Festival takes over Centennial Park

    Exhibitors and the Ferris wheel at the annual waterfront festival in Barrie, Ont., on Fri., May 24, 2024. (CTV News/Mike Lang)
    Barrie's annual Waterfront Festival will kick off at Centennial Park Friday evening. The weekend-long event will feature live music, food trucks, vendors, and more, which is considered the launcher of Barrie's summer festival season.

    "It's a great feeling," said Lido Chilelli, one of the festival's lead organizers. "To come here and watch thousands of people smiling and enjoying themselves. It's a great satisfaction, and it just gives you more excitement to do it again next year."

    Crews started setting up the stage, beer garden, and midway early Friday morning.

    Fourteen bands are set to perform over the weekend, mainly consisting of classic rock tribute bands.

    The event will also include 50+ exhibitors selling all types of food, crafts and other goods from around the world.

    The live music begins with classic rock band Boneyard taking the stage Friday at 7 p.m., followed by 80s tribute band The Bomb at 8:30 p.m., and then more than six hours of live music on Saturday and Sunday.

