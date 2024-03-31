BARRIE
Barrie

    • Multiple people, including children, injured in horse-drawn carriage crash in Melancthon

    Mini-van and buggy seen on the side of the road on County Road 9 in Melancthon, Ont, on March 31, 2024 (Courtesy: Dufferin OPP). Mini-van and buggy seen on the side of the road on County Road 9 in Melancthon, Ont, on March 31, 2024 (Courtesy: Dufferin OPP).
    Share

    OPP officers are investigating a crash involving a mini-van and horse-drawn carriage that sent several people, including children, to the hospital.

    According to police, the collision happened just after 6 p.m. on Sunday along County Road 9 near Dufferin County Road 2 in Melancthon Township, north of Dundalk, which has a significant Mennonite population.

    Police say two adults and six children in the buggy were taken to the hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

    The occupants of the van were not injured.

    Two horses also escaped after the crash but were quickly found and taken to a barn at a local farm.

    There is no word on charges at this time. Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals commit $1 billion to new national school food program

    The federal Liberal government is finally making good on a years-old election campaign pledge, committing Monday to allocate $1 billion over five years to fund a new national school food program. The funding, to be included in the upcoming April 16 budget, will help provide meals to an additional 400,000 Canadian kids a year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News