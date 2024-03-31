Multiple people, including children, injured in horse-drawn carriage crash in Melancthon

OPP officers are investigating a crash involving a mini-van and horse-drawn carriage that sent several people, including children, to the hospital.

According to police, the collision happened just after 6 p.m. on Sunday along County Road 9 near Dufferin County Road 2 in Melancthon Township, north of Dundalk, which has a significant Mennonite population.

Police say two adults and six children in the buggy were taken to the hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

The occupants of the van were not injured.

Two horses also escaped after the crash but were quickly found and taken to a barn at a local farm.

There is no word on charges at this time. Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.