Multiple drivers charged with speeding in school zones: OPP

School is back in session, prompting police to remind motorists to slow down and drive with care, watching for school buses and children walking or on bikes.

Provincial police in Orillia report eight drivers were charged with speed-related offences in school zones on Tuesday.

"Drivers are also reminded that speeding in a school zone carries a fine which is double the regular set fines for speeding plus the victim surcharge," OPP stated in a release.

Motorists must stop for school buses when signal lights are activated. Ontario school buses are now equipped with a new lighting system to catch drivers' attention.

An amber light gives drivers a clear warning that a bus is about to stop, followed by a red light notifying motorists to stop and wait for the bus to let a student on or off.

Over a five-year period starting in 2013, 385 bus-related injuries were reported in Ontario.