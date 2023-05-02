Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie sends one to hospital

Southbound traffic was at a standstill along Highway 400 at Dunlop Street in Barrie Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle collision.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash that sent one person to the hospital.

They say the injured person's vehicle was rear-ended.

The lanes have since cleared.

A crash on Highway 400 in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., May 2, 2023, brings traffic to a standstill. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

The collision is under investigation.