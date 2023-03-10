Multi-vehicle collision in Barrie sends three to hospital

Barrie police say a three-vehicle collision sent multiple people to hospital Friday evening.

According to police, it happened just after 7 p.m. on Townline Road near Muirfield Drive. Police say the drivers of all three vehicles were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed a portion of the road for cleanup efforts.

Barrie Police are on scene of a serious vehicle collision on Townline Road. Townline Road near Muirfield Drive is closed until further notice. tt pic.twitter.com/nQav8f63Tj — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) March 11, 2023

The Traffic Unit is leading the investigation into the cause of the collision.