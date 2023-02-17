Multi-vehicle collision causes traffic chaos on Highway 400 in Barrie

Traffic was bumper to bumper in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 through Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Feb. 17, 2023, for a multi-vehicle collision. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Traffic was bumper to bumper in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 through Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Feb. 17, 2023, for a multi-vehicle collision. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

  • Laval bus driver's lawyer requests psychological exam

    The lawyer for Pierre Ny St-Armand has requested his client undergo a psychological exam to determine his mental state. St-Armand is facing nine charges, including two first-degree murder counts, for allegedly driving a city bus into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six others.

    Police are shown outside the home of Pierre Ny St-Amand in Laval, Que, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Neighbours of the Quebec man accused of killing two four-year-olds when the bus he was driving slammed into a Laval daycare were shocked by the charges, describing him as a pleasant individual and doting father. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

  • Hydro-Quebec allegedly violated the Environmental Quality Act

    Hydro-Quebec is facing seven charges for violating the Environmental Quality Act in a 120-kilovolt (kV) transmission line project in the Laurentians. The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) served seven statements of offence on the Crown corporation last December, following an investigation conducted by the Environment and Climate Change Ministry (MELCCFP) over the past few years.

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver