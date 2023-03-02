Mother Nature to unleash up to 20cm of snow across the region

Mother Nature could dump up to 20 centimetres of snow across the region heading into the weekend.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties, with the system forecast to move in on Friday night and last into Saturday morning.

Road conditions could become hazardous with "significantly reduced visibility due to heavy and blowing snow," the weather agency noted.

A Texas low will bring 15 to 20 centimetres of the white stuff and strong winds to a "large swath of southern Ontario."

Earlier this week, Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV News the Barrie area typically gets 46 centimetres of snow after the first of March, "so about 17 per cent of our annual total is yet to fall on average."

The national weather agency concluded that heavy snowfall is on its way, but the exact timing and placement remains uncertain at this time.