    • More freedom granted for Barrie, Ont. woman convicted of killing her two daughters

    Elaine Campione's application for continued supervised temporary absences was approved after a parole board deemed her behaviour while institutionalized "very positive."

    Following a review, the Parole Board of Canada granted permission for Campione, who now uses the surname Goodine, expanded escorted temporary absences (ETAs) from custody for community service and personal development for rehabilitative purposes.

    In the review, the parole board noted Correctional Services of Canada recommended Goodine be approved for ETAs once a week for up to five hours to attend things like church and special celebrations.

    In 2018, the board approved Goodine to attend church and several community programs once a month. She was permitted escorted leave again in 2019 and 2020, though it was halted due to the pandemic.

    In 2022, the board again granted Goodine permission for supervised day release, noting the ETAs would prevent her from "becoming institutionalized" and support a "gradual reintegration."

    The board noted that during her time in custody, Goodine had received over 40 certificates from various programs, participated in multiple interventions and workshops, and is currently employed as the Chaplain's assistant, adding she maintained a "quiet, stable profile" and "worked well with staff."

    The board concluded its review by noting Goodine would not present "an undue risk to society during these absences."

    Goodine is serving a mandatory life sentence after being found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for drowning her daughters - Serena, 3, and Sophia, 19 months- in a bathtub in her Barrie apartment.

    During the seven-week trial, the court heard Goodine was entrenched in a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband at the time of the girls' deaths in 2006.

    The court heard Goodine, a first-time offender, called police on Oct. 4, 2006, saying her children were dead.

    Officers arrived at the north-end apartment to find the girls in their mother's bed, dressed in pyjamas, holding hands and lying with a photo album and a rosary.

    Goodine was sentenced in 2010 with no chance of parole for 25 years.

