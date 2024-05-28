Midland theatre company hosts summer camp for kids

Forget sports; theatre camps are running in Midland this summer.

The Drayton Entertainment Youth Academy is thrilled to announce two weeks of EPIC Summer Camps in Midland.

These camps offer youth ages eight to 18 a chance to have fun, make lasting friendships, and develop life skills while exploring the world of live theatre in a safe and welcoming environment.

Drayton Entertainment Youth Academy's director of education, David Connolly, who was the first amputee to perform on Broadway, has been the director/choreographer of Drayton Entertainment productions of Priscilla, The Prom, Mamma Mia!, Newsies and many more.

"The aim of our Youth Academy summer camps is to encourage kids to put their phones down and enjoy 'real life' emotional, intellectual and social growth through creativity and imagination. We've designed these weeks to not just build better theatre-makers but more empathetic, brave and socially aware citizens, all while having a ton of fun," said Connolly.

By studying material from age-appropriate musicals, performing arts participants gain fundamental training in singing, movement, improv, and scene work. Youth will become familiar with reading sheet music, creating characters and learning how to enhance their sense of focus and stage presence. Other specialty workshops will include on-camera acting technique, stage combat, puppetry, and audition skills, plus virtual mentor Q&As.

Performing Arts training is provided by passionate industry professionals and will feature virtual mentors including Broadway star, Kerry Butler and Disney casting director Dave Bennett.

The week-long theatre camp runs between August 12 to August 16, and August 19 to August 23 in Midland.

All summer camp experiences will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with complimentary early drop off available at 8:30 a.m. and late pick-up until 4:30 p.m.

Tuition is $395/week, with multi-week and multi-family member discounts available.

Regardless of financial circumstances, Dayton Entertainment wants to ensure all children are able to participate. Inquire about our flexible payment plans and financial assistance programs.