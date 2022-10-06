Midland house fire leaves family stranded

Fire crews continue to investigate a house fire that began early Wednesday afternoon

Midland firefighters were called to a home on Johnson Street - between Robert and Scott streets - just after 2 p.m.

Officials say most of the damage was at the rear of the house, and everyone was able to get out of the home.

Mutual aid was called in from both Penetanguishene and Tay fire departments.

There is no word on what caused the fire or a damage estimate, but the family is not able to return to the home at this time.