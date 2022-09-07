Matthews House fundraising golf tournament

Matthews House is hosting its annual golf tournament at Woodington Lake Golf Club today in Tottenham. (CTV NEWS) Matthews House is hosting its annual golf tournament at Woodington Lake Golf Club today in Tottenham. (CTV NEWS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver