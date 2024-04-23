Massive theft ring busted: $300,000 recovered

Barrie police busted a massive theft ring and seized over 300,000 dollars in stolen property.

The street crime unit began investigating on February 6 after speakers worth 15,000 dollars were stolen from a big box membership-based store.

Police identified the group involved and learned they were from the Mississauga area and linked to other thefts in Ontario and eastern Canada.

Last month, five criminal code warrants were executed, and 365,000 dollars worth of stolen property was seized.

One motor vehicle, with an estimated value of 55,000 dollars has also been seized as a result of the investigation.

Two suspects were arrested at the time, and arrest warrants were issued for three people.

As a result, a total of 65 criminal charges have been laid.