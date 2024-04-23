BARRIE
Barrie

    • Massive theft ring busted: $300,000 recovered

    Share

    Barrie police busted a massive theft ring and seized over 300,000 dollars in stolen property.

    The street crime unit began investigating on February 6 after speakers worth 15,000 dollars were stolen from a big box membership-based store.

    Police identified the group involved and learned they were from the Mississauga area and linked to other thefts in Ontario and eastern Canada.

    Last month, five criminal code warrants were executed, and 365,000 dollars worth of stolen property was seized.

    One motor vehicle, with an estimated value of 55,000 dollars has also been seized as a result of the investigation.

    Two suspects were arrested at the time, and arrest warrants were issued for three people.

    As a result, a total of 65 criminal charges have been laid.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News