Firefighters in Caledon battled a fully involved house fire for hours on Wednesday afternoon.

Towering flames and heavy smoke filled the air surrounding the house on Old School Road.

Crews arrived to find the garage fully engulfed as the fire spread to the attached home.

Two additional tankers have been requested.

No one was injured.

Old School Road between Airport and Torbram Road was closed as crews battled the blaze