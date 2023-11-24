BARRIE
Barrie

    • Masking requirements increase in all areas of Stevenson Memorial Hospital

    Masking requirements are increasing at Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) starting on Monday in all areas of the facility, including hallways and shared spaces.

    The hospital's website cites rising COVID-19 cases, including outbreaks at health care and seniors' facilities as the reason behind the change.

    "This is an effort to keep our vulnerable patients safe, as well as our staff while reducing transmission within our facility and preserving our operational capacity," said Julia Mullen, vice president of clinical services and CNE at the hospital.

    Medical-grade masks will be provided to visitors upon entry to the hospital.

    Visitors will not be permitted to visit any COVID-19-positive or suspected patients.

    Anyone with symptoms or who is feeling unwell is asked to avoid visiting the Alliston hospital.

