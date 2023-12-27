Masked suspects wanted in Huntsville break-in and theft
Police are on the hunt for two suspects accused of breaking into a business in Muskoka.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Provincial police say the culprits gained access to the King William Street business in Huntsville sometime overnight on Tuesday by breaking a window.
An undisclosed amount of money was allegedly stolen.
Police are investigating the incident and released images of the two suspects.
One individual is wearing a dark-coloured jacket with the hood up, a white face covering and white gloves, while the other is wearing a blue face covering, a dark-coloured crew-neck sweater, grey pants and gloves.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion Tips for teaching your kids about money management
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
One dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard paroled years after persuading boyfriend to kill her abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother after she had forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, was released Thursday from prison on parole.
Rescue efforts underway to evacuate 10 people after plane crash in N.W.T.
Rescue efforts are underway after a small aircraft crashed on Wednesday leaving 10 people stranded with injuries near a diamond mine about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.
Russian stars' semi-naked party sparks wartime backlash
A rapper who attended a celebrity party with only a sock to hide his modesty has been jailed for 15 days, sponsors of some of Russia's best known entertainers have torn up their contracts, and President Vladimir Putin is reported to be unamused.
Concern rises over number of Canadian seniors going lost or missing due to dementia
The number of older people reported missing in Canada is raising an alarm bell for advocates, who warn the problem will only get worse as the population ages and more people are diagnosed with dementia or cognitive impairment
opinion Tips for teaching your kids about money management
In today’s fast-paced financial world, the adage “knowledge is power” is especially true when it comes to teaching our kids about money.
Russian authorities deliberately undercounted dead in one of war's most devastating chapters: AP
Over six months since the catastrophic explosion that destroyed the Kakhovka Dam in the southern Kherson region, an AP investigation has found Russian occupation authorities vastly and deliberately undercounted the dead in one of the most devastating chapters of the 22-month war.
Hoops star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named CP male athlete of the year
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took 2023 by storm, blossoming into a superstar on both the NBA and international stages. The basketball star from Hamilton, Ont., has added another feather to his cap, coming out on top of an impressive field to be named The Canadian Press male athlete of the year.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain, special weather statements in effect in N.S., N.B.
More messy weather is on the way to the Maritimes with freezing rain warnings and special weather statements in effect.
-
Man charged after assault at Halifax MLA constituency office: police
A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted two people at an MLA’s constituency office in Halifax earlier this month.
-
Biggest Maritime 2023 stories from A to Z: Part One
A lot can happen in 12 months and the Maritimes saw plenty of major stories that affected hundreds of thousands of people in 2023. Looking back at the last year, it can be difficult to remember the biggest headlines and newsmakers, so CTV Atlantic has compiled an alphabetical list of the top stories that defined the Maritimes.
Montreal
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
FAE reaches proposed deal with Quebec; all Common Front unions also have tentative deals
After more than one month of strike action, a Quebec teachers' union announced late Wednesday night it had reached a proposed deal with the government.
-
Scaled-back search continues for missing 4-year-old girl lost in river
The SQ's search for a four-year-old girl who fell into the Mistassibi River in the Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean region has entered its seventh day.
Ottawa
-
One dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
-
Ottawa family forced to use emergency room for prescriptions due to doctor shortage
A family doctor shortage and increasing hospital admissions during the holidays is forcing one Ottawa family to sit and wait for hours in the emergency room to receive a prescription.
-
Surge in tooth decay among young children in eastern Ontario raises concerns
An uptick in tooth decay among young children has become a cause for concern for eastern Ontario dentists.
Toronto
-
What you need to know about Toronto's New Year's Eve celebrations
New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and Toronto is gearing up to ring in 2024 in style.
-
4th suspect charged in stabbing of off-duty Toronto police officer
A fourth person has been charged in connection with the stabbing of an off-duty Toronto police officer at a retail store in Scarborough last month.
-
How will Toronto fix its financial troubles in 2024?
This past year may have been a turning point in Toronto's spiralling financial woes, thanks in large part to a landmark new deal around the city's finances. However, the city is not out of the woods yet when it comes to its fiscal challenges, and some key questions will need to be answered in the year ahead.
Kitchener
-
Men arrested with $1,000 in stolen butter
Three men from Brampton, Ont. were arrested on Christmas Eve in Guelph after police caught them with more than $1,000 in stolen butter.
-
Woodstock driver charged in crash that left pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
A 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit while crossing the road in Woodstock Wednesday.
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19 booster uptake below national average
Nationally, 15 per cent of Canadians have received the latest version of the COVID-19 booster vaccine. In Waterloo Region, 11 per cent of residents have gotten a booster dose in the last six months.
London
-
Your trash could be an ‘advertisement’ for would-be thieves, here’s how police suggest keeping safe
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning residents to be mindful when putting holiday litter to the curb — as it might give thieves some ideas for their next heist.
-
Walpole Island man facing multiple charges
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 36-year-old Walpole Island man with drug and weapon offences after a well-being check in a motel parking lot.
-
Fog advisory issued for London area
Environment Canada has issued a fog warning with near zero visibility in patchy fog Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how Canadians feel about 2023 and the top word they use to describe it
Another calendar year has all but passed, and as Canadians reflect on the past 12 months, public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute says 2023 is receiving mixed reviews. The firm asked 1,500 people how satisfied they are with the year, and some of the answers may surprise you.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
Christmas day fire in Hearst under investigation
Officials are investigating the cause of residential fire in Hearst, Ont., that broke out early in the morning Christmas day.
Windsor
-
Walpole Island man facing multiple charges
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 36-year-old Walpole Island man with drug and weapon offences after a well-being check in a motel parking lot.
-
Windsor's 2023 crime rate on track to exceed last year, police say
In 2023, Windsor police investigated 11 targeted shootings, two homicides from intimate partner violence, and a new program was introduced – pairing officers with nurses on the street to try and veer people away from the emergency room.
-
Man charged after allegedly using counterfeit cash at pizza shop
A man has been charged months after allegedly using counterfeit money at a pizza restaurant in Wallceburg.
Calgary
-
2 teens killed in rollover crash near Crossfield, Alta.
Two teens are dead following a crash in Mountain View County on Wednesday evening, RCMP said.
-
'Sometimes the holidays aren't as joyful': High demand for domestic violence supports in Alberta
Crisis workers say they've been needing to provide assistance to more Albertans this year and the Calgary Police Service confirms there has been a jump in domestic violence reports in 2023.
-
Community group offering Calgarians free groceries in time of need
A Calgary community group popular for its generosity will be back on city streets Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman charged in Christmas Day murder
A 20-year-old Saskatoon woman faces a second-degree murder charge in a Christmas day killing.
-
Sask. bingo hall 'overtly' tried to undermine newly-formed union: Labour Board
A Saskatoon bingo hall “completely and overtly disregarded” its obligations when negotiating with a recently-formed union, the provincial labour board has found.
-
'You just get forgotten. Pushed aside': Sask. family grapples with difficulty in accessing specialist care
While recent statistics suggest that Saskatchewan is making progress on shortening waitlists for surgeries and diagnostic scans – some residents are still facing serious delays in accessing certain types of specialists.
Edmonton
-
Remains of unidentified woman found in northeast Edmonton: police
Police are trying to identify the remains of a woman found in northeast Edmonton.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
-
Rescue efforts underway to evacuate 10 people after plane crash in N.W.T.
Rescue efforts are underway after a small aircraft crashed on Wednesday leaving 10 people stranded with injuries near a diamond mine about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.
Vancouver
-
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kamloops, RCMP say
A single-vehicle crash in Kamloops early Thursday morning claimed the life of one person, according to Mounties.
-
Union warns of possible B.C. bus disruptions in January as sides begin mediation
The union representing some transit employees in British Columbia's Lower Mainland says disruptions could happen in January after members voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate earlier this month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.