Man suffers minor injuries following crash with GO train

Barrie Police said the crash happened at around 11:15 a.m.at the Little Avenue Hurst Drive Crossing on Sun. Oct. 16 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). Barrie Police said the crash happened at around 11:15 a.m.at the Little Avenue Hurst Drive Crossing on Sun. Oct. 16 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver