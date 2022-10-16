Man suffers minor injuries following crash with GO train

A scary crash involving a vehicle and a GO train in Barrie resulted in only minor injuries.

Barrie Police said the crash happened at around 11:15 a.m. Sunday at the Little Avenue Hurst Drive Crossing.

It's unclear exactly how the crash happened, but the front end of the vehicle was hit by the train, resulting in minor damage to the car.

Police spokesperson Jennett Mays told CTV News the driver of the vehicle only suffered minor injuries. He was seen walking from his car to the paramedics.

The crash is still under investigation.