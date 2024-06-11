BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man charged with attacking two people in Huntsville: OPP

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)
    Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was summoned to a house on Ferguson Road on Friday.

    They say a 34-year-old Huntsville man had assaulted two of the residents and damaged their property.

    The accused was charged with two counts of assault, mischief for destroying property, uttering threats and failing to comply with his probation order.

    The victims received minor injuries.

    The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

