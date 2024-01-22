Man charged with arson in December Shelburne fire

A 29-year-old man has been charged with arson for his involvement in an overnight fire in late December.

Dufferin OPP and Shelburne Fire were dispatched to a house fire on Second Avenue West in Shelburne on December 30.

They arrived to find the structure engulfed in flames.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was charged following an investigation led by the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Those with more information about this fire should contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.