House fire under investigation in Shelburne

Provincial police are investigating after a home went up in flames early Saturday morning in Shelburne.

Emergency services responded to the fire on Second Avenue West at around 3 a.m., where fire crews found a home engulfed in flames.

Nobody was inside, and there were no injuries, according to police.

However, investigators notified the Ontario Fire Marshal, which continues its investigation alongside the OPP's Crime Unit.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police.