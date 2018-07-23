

CTV Barrie





A man has been charged in connection with a murder in Newmarket.



On Saturday just before 7:30 am York Regional Police were called to an apartment on Huron Heights Drive in Newmarket, in the area of Davis Drive and Leslie Street.



Officers arrived to find a woman without vital signs, suffering from obvious signs of trauma. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.



She has been identified as 20-year-old Alyssa Lightstone, from Richmond Hill. Police say the cause of death is a gunshot.



Early Monday morning, just after 2:30, the suspect turned himself into police.



Ali Nadderi, 25, from Richmond Hill has been charged with second-degree murder.



“As far as their relationship, I’m not entirely sure,” says Constable Andy Pattende with York Regional Police. “But I do know that they were known to each other, and this is not considered a random act.”



Nadderi appeared in court on Monday, wearing a camouflage sweatshirt with white pants and his air in a ponytail.



Police say neither of them lived in the apartment complex and they don’t yet know what led to the killing.



Nadderi remains in police custody. His next court appearance is on Friday via video.