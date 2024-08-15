Man at centre of Elnaz Hajtamiri murder case seeks another chance at bail

The man at the centre of the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction and murder investigation wants another chance at bail after having spent the last two years behind bars.

Mohamad Lilo, 37, is accused of being the mastermind in the disappearance and presumed death of Hajtamiri, who was last seen by loved ones when police say she was forcibly removed from a Wasaga Beach home in January 2022 and thrown into an SUV Lexus.

He is facing a first-degree murder charge.

While Lilo was not in attendance Thursday at the Barrie courthouse, his parents were ahead of his scheduled bail hearing, however, the court heard that a previously scheduled Arabic interpreter also failed to attend the proceedings. With no translator present, Lilo's parents left the courthouse.

Lilo was arrested in Quebec in July 2022 and charged with the attempted kidnapping and attempted murder of Hajtamiri, who police say was taken by three men posing as police officers claiming to have a warrant for her arrest.

Police say the Richmond Hill woman, who would now be 40, is presumed dead. They also confirmed Lilo ran a shipping container business.

About a dozen people have been charged in the case, including men accused of trying to abduct Hajtamiri in her Richmond Hill parking garage and hitting her in the head with a frying pan just weeks before she vanished.

Elnaz Hajtamiri suffered a head wound requiring roughly 40 stitches after an assault in a parking garage in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Dec. 20, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Hajtamiri family member)

Hajtamiri's family said she went into hiding with loved ones in Wasaga Beach following the Richmond Hill assault, adding her vehicle was found to have tracking devices on it.

Police believe Lilo was behind that failed abduction attempt in December 2021 and her disappearance the following month. He was also charged with criminal harassment nine days after Hajtamiri's alleged abduction.

Lilo was denied bail weeks after his arrest on the kidnapping and attempted murder allegations. He maintains his innocence.

His lawyers, Anthony Bryant and Stephanie Marcade, did not offer comment on the case.

Lilo's hearing is rescheduled to begin in early September.