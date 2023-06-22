Maclaren Art Centre hosts inaugural Pride Night

Enya Dreams performs in the inaugural Pride Night at the Maclaren Art Museum on Thurs. June 22, 2023 (Jonathan Guignard/CTV News Barrie) Enya Dreams performs in the inaugural Pride Night at the Maclaren Art Museum on Thurs. June 22, 2023 (Jonathan Guignard/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver