Lucky Orillia woman buys winning ticket moments before the draw

    Louise Wilkinson, seen here with her sons, won December's Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital 50/50 draw. Thurs., Jan. 4, 2024 (Source: OSMH) Louise Wilkinson, seen here with her sons, won December's Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital 50/50 draw. Thurs., Jan. 4, 2024 (Source: OSMH)

    Buying a ticket moments before the draw was a lucky move for one Orillia lady.

    Louise Wilkinson bought her tickets to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) 50/50 draw half an hour before the draw on December 28.

    Wilkinson won $44,350 – one of the largest one-month prize Soldiers' has awarded to date.

    "No way, that's amazing," Wilkinson said after learning of her win. "This is an amazing Christmas gift, probably the best one I've ever got."

    Wilkinson has worked at OSMH for 10 years as a security guard and purchased tickets after seeing a Facebook post from the OSMH Foundation highlighting some of the doctors she has worked with.

    Wilkinson plans on using her grand prize to take her twin sons on a trip to Walt Disney World, a dream she's had since becoming a mother.

    "You can bet [Walt Disney World] is exactly where we'll be going in the new year!"

    As a lifelong Montreal Canadians fan, she hopes to catch a game or two this season. She will also put aside money for a down payment on a new house for her and her family.

    The Soldiers' 50/50 January raffle is underway. Two early bird prizes of $1,000 will be drawn on January 11 and January 18.

    The grand prize draw deadline will be January 25, at 11:59 p.m. Ticket bundles start at $10.

