BARRIE
Barrie

    • Local cricket league sees growth in second tournament

    Cricketers at the Barrie Premier League tournament in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont. on Sat., August 17, 2024 (CTV News/David Sullivan) Cricketers at the Barrie Premier League tournament in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont. on Sat., August 17, 2024 (CTV News/David Sullivan)
    Share

    The Barrie Premier League is holding its 'Season 2' cricket tournament at Joe Magani Park in Bradford West Gwillimbury this weekend, which is seeing double the participation compared to last year.

    "In Season 1, we had six teams all together; this year, we have 12," said Basil Mathew, one of the team captains in the tournament.

    The 12 teams of around 150 players are competing both on Saturday and Sunday, with cash prizes of up to $3,300 on the line thanks to community sponsorship.

    Although cricket is seeing increased support and participation, Mathew says this year's tournament outgrew Barrie's fields and that Joe Magani Park's dedicated cricket pitch is the only one in the region that could accommodate it.

    "This is a growing game here, and it has a lot of demand," he added.

    A cricket tournament is also taking place in London this weekend with 20 teams competing. Mathew says some of the best players could be considered for Canada's national cricket team. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News