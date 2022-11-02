Local boards confirm what schools will close Friday

School boards have been working on contingency plans for Friday when members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) plan to walk off the job, despite looming legislation that would make it illegal.

CUPE represents various employee groups at Ontario schools boards, which can include custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and school administration staff.

Six local school boards confirm they will close in the event of a strike by CUPE members, including Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB).

"We've taken a really close look at all of the critical daily functions that our custodial staff perform, and we just feel that we cannot safely open our schools to students on Friday," said SMCDSB communications manager Pauline Stevenson.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board said students would be given work to complete independently at home, "and then we have a plan in place to make sure that we get technology for students that require it," Stevenson added.

Should the job action continue, Stevenson said students would move into full virtual learning next week.

Before and after school programs, school transportation services, Community Use of Schools and extracurricular activities will also be cancelled on Friday, the board stated.

The French Catholic school board also announced schools would close Friday.

TRILLIUM LAKELANDS DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

On Wednesday, the Trillium Lakelands school board sent a letter to parents stating it has "no option but to close all schools to students" on Friday.

The board noted CUPE members include secretaries, clerks, computer technicians, custodial and maintenance staff, and educational assistants, making it unable to "safely operate schools."

Students are encouraged to work on previously assigned projects, assignments and independent work Friday.

"We understand that this can be very frustrating for families and hope that a provincial agreement with CUPE is reached very soon," the board added.

BLUEWATER DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

In a letter to parents Wednesday, the Bluewater board said schools would remain open to students on Friday.

"We will be closely monitoring the impact to daily operations as this situation evolves and making decisions accordingly," it noted.

The board encouraged parents to help by reducing the amount of waste in the building by packing litter-less lunches and snacks.

"It should be recognized that the withdrawal of services would necessitate the cancellation of extra-curricular activities. In addition, all rental permits for community events in schools would be cancelled."

YORK REGION DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

York Region's public school board released a statement Wednesday, noting the school would be closed on Friday.

"Families are strongly encouraged to make alternate arrangements for your children prior to the protest. Please do not send any students to school on November 4."

The board noted that CUPE represents over 4,000 staff "who provide critical services to our school board."

It said student programming would shift online with teachers available for support.

The Catholic board also plans to close schools Friday.

SCHOOLS REMAINING OPEN

Meanwhile, according to letters sent to parents earlier this week, Simcoe County District School Board and Viamonde French Public School Board plan to remain open for learning.

The Simcoe County public board noted that CUPE represents custodial and maintenance staff in its schools.

"Should CUPE proceed with proposed strike action on Friday., Nov. 4, our intent is to keep SCDSB schools open to students and staff," a letter sent Monday stated.

The board noted it would notify parents by email if there were changes to the plan.

Viamonde said it believes it can keep schools open "for a few days" in the event of a strike.

Still, the situation has left parents frustrated and scrambling to make arrangements.

If the province and union reach a deal, school boards said they would update parents on a new plan as soon as possible.

BARGAINING EFFORTS

Negotiators for the union were back at the bargaining table after presenting a counter-offer to the province Tuesday night.

On Monday, the Ontario government tabled a bill to prevent CUPE members from going on strike, but the union said it would hold a mass walk-out regardless.

Education workers who defy the legislation could face hefty fines, and the union could be issued a $500,000 fine.

CUPE wants an 11.7 per cent increase. Its members have been without a contract since August 31.

With files from CTV's Kim Phillips