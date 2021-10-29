Legions across Ontario launch poppy campaign in honour of 100-year anniversary

BARRIE, ONT. -

The annual Poppy Campaign has launched at communities across Ontario on Friday.

This year marks 100 years since the poppy was first recognized as a symbol of Remembrance.

From the last Friday of October until November 11, millions of Canadians wear a poppy to commemorate and honour those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

In Simcoe County, several MP's, MPP's, and local dignitaries will be at the Legion in Barrie to launch the campaign. Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman will also be present to receive his poppy.

As part of the "Poppy 100" tributes this year, new commemorative pins, a stamp and a coin have been created in honour of the anniversary.

Donation boxes will be set up at a number of stores and legions, where the proceeds will go towards veterans and their families in the community.

A number of electronic "tap" options have been created this year to make donating easier for those who don't regularly carry cash.

Visit the Legion's website to find a poppy donation box near you.