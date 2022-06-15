Large truck rolls into gas pumps in Muskoka large truck rolled onto its side against the gas pumps at the Skyways Family Restaurant truck stop in Gravenhurst Wednesday morning.

It’s not yet clear how the truck flipped into the gas pumps at a Petro Canada station on Highway 11 northbound near Highway 118 exit, but police have said it was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

Police also stated that there were no injuries to report.

The Skyways Family Restaurant was closed temporarily for the cleanup.

The building sustained some structural damage.

The gas pumps have since reopened.