BARRIE, ONT. -- A tour boat operator has been fined following the death of a Scarborough woman who fell overboard on Lake Simcoe in Innisfil, Ont. while touring with friends last year.

According to Transport Canada, the individual, who was not identified, illegally operated a privately-owned pleasure craft as an uncertified commercial tour boat.

"These actions contributed to a fatal boating incident on Lake Simcoe," Transport Canada stated in a release on Tuesday.

While celebrating her birthday with friends on Sept. 3, 2020, 21-year-old Kenane Tafese Teklemariam fell overboard while trying to get her feet wet.

Her friends said she wasn't wearing a life jacket and was swept under the water in the large waves.

Police divers recovered her body from the lake the following day as her family and friends watched.

Transport Canada said the operator advertised boat tours online but didn't have the proper certification, licensing or the required safety measures in place.

The accused has been fined $6,500 under the Canada Shipping Act.