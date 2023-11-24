Lake-effect snowsqualls could make commute across central Ontario treacherous

We might be getting our first real taste of winter.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for central Ontario.

It's calling for lake-effect snow to begin this morning and last until midnight Friday.

Snowfall depths will be between 10 to 15 centimetres.

The weather advisory is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Hillsdale, Lagoon City and Washago.

The national weather agency says to expect reduced visibility due to heavy snow.

This winter weather travel advisory may be upgraded to a snow squall warning.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

People in these regions are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.