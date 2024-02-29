BARRIE
Barrie

    • Knife-wielding masked shoplifter injured after struggle with Barrie retail store officer

    Police release images of a masked suspect with a black backpack wanted in connection with a theft at a Bayfield Street store on Tues., Feb. 27, 2024, in Barrie, Ont. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Police release images of a masked suspect with a black backpack wanted in connection with a theft at a Bayfield Street store on Tues., Feb. 27, 2024, in Barrie, Ont. (Source: Barrie Police Services)
    Police in Barrie hope to identify a knife-wielding masked shoplifter who allegedly threatened a loss prevention officer at a Bayfield retail store.

    Police say the suspect put several items from the store into a black backpack with green/yellow lined zippers around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday and attempted to leave without paying.

    According to police, the suspect "violently displayed" a knife and made threats when the loss prevention officer approached him.

    The suspect suffered a minor injury in the struggle and then took off out of the store, running toward Livingstone Street West with the backpack.

    The accused is described as a white man, roughly 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black balaclava that covered his face. He wore a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

    Police encourage anyone with information to contact the authorities at 05-725-7025, extension 2652.

