Keys stolen during house break-in used to break into Orangeville business: OPP

Two break-ins are under investigation in Dufferin County after provincial police say suspects stole keys from one location to gain entry to another.

According to Dufferin OPP, security footage shows three suspects being dropped off at the front of a Best Buy on First Street in Orangeville shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday by a grey SUV.

Police say the footage shows the suspects wearing dark clothing, gloves, face coverings, and a duffle bag, using a key to get inside the store.

Officers arrived to find the security gate lifted and no damage to the business.

They say a little over an hour later, officers got a report about an earlier residential break-in in East Garafraxa, where the complainant said the keys to the Orangeville store were stolen.

Provincial police said nothing else appeared to be missing.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers.