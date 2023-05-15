Keys stolen during house break-in used to break into Orangeville business: OPP

Surveillance footage shows a suspect in dark clothing entering a Front Street business in Orangeville, Ont., on Fri., May 12, 2023. (OPP) Surveillance footage shows a suspect in dark clothing entering a Front Street business in Orangeville, Ont., on Fri., May 12, 2023. (OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver